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Nintendo Museum installs limited-time Legend of Zelda light show
3 days ago
Nintendo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda in numerous ways. Just today we’ve seen the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2, and last week brought us a Zelda 40th anniversary edition Switch 2 and Pro Controller. We also have the Legend of Zelda movie to look forward to on April 30th, 2027, which is no doubt one of the biggest points of excitement. Without a doubt, Nintendo is going all-out for Zelda’s 40th.