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Nicki Minaj's Lawyers Want To Drop Her As Client Over Alleged Communication Issues
By TMZ Staff,3 days ago
Nicki Minaj's lawyers say they're tired of repping the rapper in one of her lawsuits … and they are asking the judge to let them bow out of the case ... TMZ has learned. According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever wants permission to withdraw from representing Nicki and her Pink Friday Productions company in the lawsuit filed against them by 24/7 Productions.