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Nintendo explains why certain Zelda and Mario references were pulled from Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2
3 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is now available on Switch 2, and those who’ve played the original game will most likely find it very familiar yet quite different at the same time. All the locations you remember are here, as are the characters, puzzles and more. With that said, the game’s music has been completely overhauled, visuals have gotten a major refresh, there are quality of life features, revamped controls and so much more. It really is a great blend of classic an modern-day.