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Celanese exceeds third-quarter earnings, raises full-year outlook
By RubberWorld,3 days ago
Dallas, TX – Celanese Corporation reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2026 financial results, exceeding its earnings guidance and raising its full-year outlook on the strength of improved commercial execution, strategic growth initiatives, and increased cash generation. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, Celanese reported net sales of $2.6 billion,...