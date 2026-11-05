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Euro giant interest in Benjamin Sesko threatens Man Utd January striker plan
3 days ago
Manchester United have designs to add a new striker to the squad in January, but reported interest in Benjamin Sesko could change the shape of their window. United have been lacking in the final third for much of the season so far. While they were promising in their 3-2 win over Roma on Tuesday night, when Matheus Cunha bagged a brace, in the Premier League – where they’re 17th – the Red Devils have scored 10 goals in nine games.