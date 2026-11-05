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Driven: The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Won’t Make You Wait
By K.C. Colwell,3 days ago
The most shocking thing about the new Mercedes-AMG GT63 4-Door Coupe isn’t its 1475 pound-feet of torque or its 1153 horsepower. Or the estimated 2.0-second run to 60 mph. Or the flat cornering. Or the responsive steering. Or the drive modes that let you change how the GT doles out its three-motor grunt. It isn’t even the polarizing style. It’s that this car charges at at a rate of up to 600 kilowatts.