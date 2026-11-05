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Marvel’s Wolverine is one of Insomniac’s slowest-selling games since joining Sony, with 2.4 million copies in 50 days
By Semir Omerovic,3 days ago
Sony’s latest financial report shows Marvel’s Wolverine sold 2.4 million copies in its first 50 days, well behind Insomniac’s Spider-Man games and many of PlayStation’s other big first-party releases. Marvel's Wolverine has finally got official sales figures, and they’re not quite what you’d expect for one...