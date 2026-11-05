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Apple to Start Scanning Publicly Shared iCloud Photos and Files for Harmful Content
By Ravie Lakshmanan,3 days ago
Apple has revealed that it plans to start checking public iCloud links for harmful content starting with iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, macOS 27.3, and visionOS 27.3. The change specifically applies to scenarios where users share iCloud content, such as photos in iCloud Photos or files in iCloud Drive, by sharing a link and making it accessible to "Anyone with the link."