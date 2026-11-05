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Oklahoma City man accused of sending letters with white powder to officials
By Emma Murphy,3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City resident has been arrested following accusations that he sent more than 700 threatening letters to officials around the country. Robin Patrick Martin, 67, is charged in the U.S. Western District of Oklahoma with mailing threatening communications and with conveying false or misleading information and hoaxes. He’s accused of sending packages with white powders, threatening messages and letters to election officials, members of Congress, pollsters, media organizations and the FBI in 2024 and 2026.