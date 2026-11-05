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Previously on SGA… Diwali, real estate and brain breaks during finals
By Sara Walters,3 days ago
The following covers the meeting on Nov. 4. SGA holds weekly open meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Dicke Hall 208. The South Asian Student Association (SASA) requested $3,534.29 to fund their annual Diwali event, occurring on Nov. 13 in the Ruth Taylor Recital Hall. The event will include food, performances and activities for all Trinity University students to participate in. SGA voted unanimously to fund $3,271.28, which covers SASA’s full budget, except taxes.