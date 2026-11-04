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The Art of Exploration: Inside the National Forests and Grasslands Passport
3 days ago
CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. — Turning an entire national forest into something that fits into your pocket was one of the biggest challenges behind the new National Forests and Grasslands Passport. Discovering a visual identity for places that can span millions of acres, cross state lines or contain everything from alpine peaks and temperate rainforests to prairies, deserts and coastal ecosystems started with a sign that most visitors already knew.