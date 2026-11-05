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Manchester United ratings vs Chelsea: Lisandro Martinez red card costs as Carrick’s side crumble at Stamford Bridge
3 days ago
Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea after a second-half collapse, with Lisandro Martinez’s indiscipline and a penalty proving decisive. Michael Carrick’s side were the better team before the break but missed clear chances. It was a third straight loss, leaving them 16th, a point above the relegation zone.