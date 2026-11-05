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How Total Tommy became one of Australia’s most exciting new guitar acts: “I’ve always used it as a songwriting crutch”
By Rishi Shah,3 days ago
The artist born Jess Holt reflects on trading her former alt-pop solo project for Telecasters and Jaguars, unspoken rules in Aussie guitar music, and a desire to push her second album Trapezoid “grungier and grungier”. Total Tommy. Image: Press. When strangers ask Jess Holt what she does, her answer...