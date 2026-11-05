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Lithuania's Mano Bank taps Amlyze for AML and risk management tech
By Cameron Emanuel-Burns,3 days ago
Lithuanian digital challenger Mano Bank has partnered with domestic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) regtech Amlyze to deploy its AML and risk management technology. Mano Bank specialises in providing small and medium-sized businesses with loans, payments, currency exchange, and deposit services, alongside leasing, e-commerce solutions, personal loans, deposits, and API-based SEPA and Swift payments.