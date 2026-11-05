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UK Ag Equine Programs volunteers give back to Kentucky’s equine industry
By Holly Wiemers,3 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — Giving back to Central Kentucky’s equine industry through Weekend of Service has become an annual tradition for the University of Kentucky’s Ag Equine Programs, part of the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (CAFE). During this year’s Oct. 17-18 event, 32 participants volunteered more than 80 hours.