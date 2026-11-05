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Where to find trendy tooth gems and grillz around Spokane
By Jase Picanso,3 days ago
All over social media, celebrities and influencers are flaunting custom mods to make their smiles stand out from the crowd. From the early 2000s comeback trend of teeth grillz (e.g. Nelly’s 2005 hit “Grillz”) to the demure, quiet-luxury look of Swarovski crystal gems sported by models like Bella Hadid, decorating one’s teeth has become another way to accessorize.