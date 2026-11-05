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QuestionPro Announced the Acquisition of Contlo to Advance Agentic Commerce
By GlobeNewswire,3 days ago
Acquisition brings together customer intelligence and AI-powered engagement to help e-commerce brands turn customer insights into personalized action. QuestionPro, a global provider of survey, research and experience management technology, today announced it has acquired Contlo, an AI-native marketing and customer engagement platform for e-commerce brands. The deal lays the groundwork for QuestionPro’s expansion into agentic commerce.