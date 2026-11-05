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Spokane author Megan Hershey’s new book How to Protest encourages readers to use their voice
By Isla Hansen,3 days ago
For some, protest may conjure an image of young, passionate picketers marching through streets, bearing signs and chanting phrases to inspire action. With her newly published guide How to Protest: Lessons on Nonviolent Action, author and Whitworth University political science professor Megan Hershey challenges the notion that this conventional protest method alone is effective.
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