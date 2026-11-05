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Inriver Earns SAP Spotlight+ Partner Tier
By GlobeNewswire,3 days ago
Recognition highlights Inriver’s role as the trusted product data foundation for SAP Autonomous CX. Inriver, a provider of product information management (PIM) software and AI agents, today announced that it has achieved SAP’s exclusive Spotlight+ partner tier. The recognition reflects Inriver’s contribution to the SAP Customer Experience ecosystem, helping organizations turn complex product data into governed, enriched information that powers AI-driven commerce experiences. Inriver’s close alignment with SAP includes its certified S/4HANA cloud connector built with SAP Business Technology Platform, and its role as a launch partner for SAP Commerce Cloud, Cloud ERP edition.