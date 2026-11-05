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A Fine Dining Staple Could Disappear From Menus in Washington, D.C., as Soon as 2027
3 days ago
Washington, D.C., voters appear poised to approve Initiative 86, which would ban the sale of foie gras and other fattened bird liver products in restaurants and stores. The foie gras ban could take effect as early as July 1, 2027, but it must first secure funding and clear a 30-day congressional review. Businesses that violate the ban could face fines of $1,000 to $5,000 per violation.