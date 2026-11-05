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The Champions League leaderboard that has Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha ahead of Lamine Yamal & Europe’s best
3 days ago
Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha is currently top of the dribbles leaderboard in the Champions League, beating the likes of Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise to first place. The 18-year-old started Liverpool’s match against Fenerbahce and even after playing only a little over an hour of football, he topped the statistics for most dribbles completed in the game.