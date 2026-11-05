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ArcelorMittal cites Ukraine destruction for operating loss
By Brian Taylor, Senior Editor,3 days ago
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, which has steelmaking and mining operations around the world, has announced an operating loss of $131 million in the third quarter of this year after recording impairment and exceptional charges amounting to more than $1.14 billion related to the idling of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steelmaking complex in Ukraine.