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Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish leases in Onslow County
By News 12 Staff,3 days ago
The public will have a chance to weigh in on five proposed shellfish leases in Onslow County later this month. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Holly Ridge Community Center, 404 Sound Road. People can also attend online through Webex. The applications are proposals and have not yet been approved. NC DEQ.