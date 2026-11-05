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First Alert Forecast: Showers likely Friday, rain could be heavy at times
By Ros Runner,3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking off and on downpours plus a few storms during the Friday morning commute. Thursday Night: Scattered showers will increase in coverage after midnight. Rain could be heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Not everyone will see heavy rain or hear thunder. Lows in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: Increasing to 80% after midnight)