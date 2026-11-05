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Together AI Unveils Together Compiler for Continuous AI Inference Optimization
By Alvin Lang,3 days ago
Together AI has announced the launch of Together Compiler (TKCC), a groundbreaking system designed to optimize AI inference workloads through continuous compilation. The system, introduced on November 4, 2026, aims to address the challenges posed by the dynamic nature of AI workloads, which span diverse models, hardware platforms, and traffic patterns.