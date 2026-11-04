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MBTA Fare Evasion Crackdown Results in Three Citations as Losses Reach $25M to $30M a Year
By Michael Vyskocil,3 days ago
Facing fare evasion losses of $25 million to $30 million per year, the MBTA decided to crack down on people getting free rides on the Green Line. Last September, the T began instituting a fare enforcement initiative. Fare enforcement representatives, wearing blue shirts, khaki pants, and MBTA caps, would no longer warn passengers who evade fares; they would start issuing citations and fines.