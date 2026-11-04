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KeyBanc Capital Markets to Acquire Atlantic-Pacific Capital
3 days ago
KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., the corporate and investment banking unit of KeyCorp, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Atlantic-Pacific Capital Inc., a premier private capital advisor for financial sponsors. Headquartered in New York, Atlantic-Pacific Capital maintains a global presence, delivering an integrated suite of fund placement,...