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League of Credit Unions & Affiliates, MD|DC Credit Union Association to Merge
3 days ago
Members of The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates and the MD|DC Credit Union Association voted in favor of the merger, a strategic move designed to amplify the reach and impact of the credit union industry across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The decision follows months of thoughtful exploration, member conversations, and feedback and sets the stage for a unified organization with expanded advocacy, resources, and service offerings.