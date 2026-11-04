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Renasant Business Credit Closes $50MM Asset-Based Line of Credit with Commercial Finance Company
3 days ago
Renasant Business Credit, a division of Renasant Bank, announced the closing of a $50 million asset-based line of credit for a national commercial finance company. The facility will provide the company with additional capital to support its lending activities and expand its offerings to small and mid-sized businesses across the US.