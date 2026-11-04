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EDGE Names Werab Chief Revenue Officer
3 days ago
EDGE, the cashflow bureau and consumer reporting agency built by lenders for lenders, announced the appointment of Eric Werab as Chief Revenue Officer. Werab will lead an expanded commercial and customer-facing team with dedicated coverage across banks, credit unions, nonbank lenders, and other businesses that assess consumer risk. He brings extensive experience scaling financial technology businesses and helping lenders translate complicated risk signals into practical solutions.