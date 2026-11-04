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Ag Economy: Optimism Grows in October as Current Conditions Improve
3 days ago
Farmer sentiment improved in October, with the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer (AEB) Index increasing from 123 points in September to 126 points. The Index of Current Conditions increased by 16 points, while the Index of Future Expectations dropped by 2 points. High input costs remain the biggest concern. Despite this concern, the Farm Financial Performance Index increased from 90 to 94, and the Farm Capital Investment Index increased from 39 to 55 in October. The increase in the Index of Current Conditions coincided with the rollout of the USDA Agriculture Risk Coverage-County (ARC-CO) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) payments in October. Continued concerns about the long-run policy environment, which will be further discussed below, are likely impacting producer expectations. The October barometer survey was conducted among 400 farmers across the country from October 12 to 16, 2026.