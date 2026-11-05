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Viktor's justice! Gyokeres answers critics with masterclass performance in Prague
By Alvino Hanafi,3 days ago
Viktor Gyokeres produced a starring performance to guide Arsenal to a 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. The Swedish forward provided a clever through ball for Noni Madueke's opener before curling home a sublime individual effort before half-time. The display marked Gyokeres' fifth goal involvement in his last five...