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How to Read an Online Tattoo Numbing Cream Listing
By Muzamil Khan,3 days ago
The front of a numbing cream tube is designed to answer the question a shopper is most likely to ask: how strong is it? The information you actually need is often somewhere else. A product name may tell you nothing about the active ingredients, and a large percentage on a box may not say what is being measured. Before you decide whether to bring a product to a tattoo appointment, find out what it contains, what it is intended for, and who can help you assess whether it is suitable.