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Lakers face fresh Bronny James roster questions after former No. 1 pick’s explosive criticism
By Aryan Chadha,3 days ago
Kwame Brown has delivered a brutal assessment of Bronny James' place on the Los Angeles Lakers roster, questioning why the third-year guard continues to occupy an NBA spot. The former No. 1 overall pick believes Bronny has taken an opportunity away from another player who worked hard to reach the league, with LeBron James' influence central to his criticism.