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School referendum results and how Vernon County voted for local, state and federal races
By Privacy Policy,3 days ago
VIROQUA, Wis. — Voters across Vernon County approved three out of four local school district referendums in Tuesday’s general election, with a fifth referendum result still unknown. Voters authorizing millions of dollars in temporary operational funding while rejecting ballot measures in other districts. Official election returns show local...