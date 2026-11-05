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Talk on Faith and Politics Launches Wilton Congregational Church Speaker Series on Faith in Public Life
By Wilton Congregational Church,3 days ago
Author and former White House faith adviser Michael Wear will visit Wilton Congregational Church on Saturday, Nov. 14, for a public talk and Q&A titled “Transforming Politics Through Faith,” exploring how Christian faith can serve as a starting point for civic engagement, made urgent amid deep political division.