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Volt Factor Secures Partnerships for Triple Charm
By License Global,3 days ago
Triple Charm, a multiplatform community, is working with Volt Factor, who has secured a global master toy agreement with PhatMojo and a content launch on Tubi, through a distribution agreement with Future Today. The agreements expand Triple Charm’s reach across consumer products, gaming and streaming entertainment, creating new opportunities to engage its fanbase across platforms.