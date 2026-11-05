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Democrat's Midterm Landslide of 2026 Set to Reshape America's Real Estate Industry
By Michael Gerrity,3 days ago
The historic outcome of Tuesday's midterm elections is poised to reshape the political and economic landscape for America's real estate industry, with potentially far-reaching consequences for homebuilders, residential developers, commercial property owners, mortgage lenders and real estate investors. Democrats have captured control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and...