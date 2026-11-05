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Transformer Loading Capability vs Transformer Rating: Resolving a 100-year-old dilemma — Part II
By Oleg Roizman,3 days ago
Building on the historical analysis in Part One, Oleg Roizman examines how rating methodologies have developed into formal requirements for power-system planning and operation. The column considers the approaches established by NERC and FERC and what they may offer for transformer thermal ratings. From this foundation, it develops clearer definitions of Transformer Thermal Rating and Dynamic Transformer Thermal Rating and separates them from transformer loading capability.