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Welcome To Pennsylvania’s Own Little Poland, Where An Old-School Market Keeps Traditional Flavors Alive
By Kendall Rhodes,3 days ago
A Polish butcher turned a horse stable into a sausage shop, then built brick smokehouses with his own hands. Those same smokehouses still fire up daily, filling the street with fruitwood smoke. Cherry and apple wood do the work here. No fillers, no by-products, and no preservatives get invited to the party.
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