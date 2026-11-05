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Bournemouth stays perfect in Europa League, AC Milan stunned at home, Leverkusen beaten by Marseille
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
PRAGUE (AP) — Bournemouth came from behind to beat 10-man Sparta Prague 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday and maintain a perfect record in its first European campaign. Only two other clubs remained 100% halfway through the league phase. Benfica secured a 3-1 win over Lech Poznan, and Ferencváros pulled off a major upset by stunning AC Milan 2-0 at San Siro.