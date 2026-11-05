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Champions League Team of the Week: Our Best XI
3 days ago
The latest Champions League matchweek delivered plenty of drama, with stunning individual performances, remarkable comebacks and a few unexpected heroes. Como's extraordinary 9-1 demolition of Lens produced a hat-trick hero, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain andReal Madrid all had players make their mark. Elsewhere, Manchester United enjoyed a much-needed comeback victory, Barcelona continued their impressive form and Fenerbahce brought Liverpool's unbeaten European run to an end.