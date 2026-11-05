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Student Voices | FHMS AVID Students host Sheriff Eric Peter, offering thanks for 31 years of service
By none,3 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... On Oct. 1, Friday Harbor Middle School’s eighth-grade AVID class hosted San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter for an in-depth, student-led interview as part of their guest speaker series on leadership and career development. The conversation was led by a student panel consisting of Dustin Buchanan, Sienna Crosby, Chloe Jones, and Dexter Strickland. The session gave students a firsthand look at public service from a dedicated public servant in the final year of his 31-year career in law enforcement. Peter candidly discussed his career path, the distinct responsibilities of island law enforcement, and key leadership lessons for young people in the community. The interview provided valuable insights into the value of emotional intelligence, the power of a positive mentality, and a warm connection to the Sheriff of San Juan County. As 8th grader Faye Griffith put it, “Sheriff Eric Peter is the best.”
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