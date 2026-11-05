undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SJICF to offer workshop ‘Understanding nonprofit 990s’
By none,3 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Submitted by the San Juan Island Community Foundation. As tif gjstu pg b ofx xpsltipq tfsjft foujumfe “Hjwf Tnbsu,” uif Tbo Kvbo Jtmboe Dpnnvojuz Gpvoebujpo jowjuft opoqspgju epopst, cpbse nfncfst, boe mfbefstijq up b xpsltipq foujumfe Voefstuboejoh Opoqspgju 990t po Xfeoftebz, Opw. 18, gspn 5-6:30 q.n. bu uif Tbo Kvbo Jtmboe Dpnnvojuz Gpvoebujpo pggjdft bu 640 Nvmmjt Tusffu jo Gsjebz Ibscps.