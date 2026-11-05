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Leidos Gears Up for Major US Cruise Missile Production Surge
By Jodesz Gavilan,3 days ago
Leidos is preparing to scale production of thousands of cruise missiles by coordinating suppliers across 14 US states, supporting a Pentagon push to expand long-range strike capacity. The contractor brought together missile-component suppliers at its headquarters to align manufacturing capacity, requirements, timelines, and delivery schedules for its Low-Cost Containerized Missile...