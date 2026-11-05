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Better Homes in America — and in Santa Barbara
By Indy Staff,3 days ago
In 1922, Herbert Hoover, the Secretary of Commerce, was named president of the Better Homes in America movement based in Washington, D.C. Established in conjunction with Marie Meloney, editor of popular women’s magazine The Delineator, it was a nationwide program designed to encourage the pride and investment of home ownership, and emphasized the values of efficiency, domestic arts and science, thrift, and self-reliance.