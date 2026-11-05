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Daniel Farke eyes January deal for Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho after year-long Leeds United scouting mission
By Adhe Makayasa,3 days ago
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are preparing to table a formal bid for the defensive midfielder when the January transfer window opens after missing out on engine-room reinforcements during the summer. Having monitored the former Bordeaux player closely for over a year, recruitment chiefs view him as an ideal solution to bolster Farke's squad. Crucial to the Whites' hopes is that the player is open to moving to England and favours a switch to West Yorkshire.