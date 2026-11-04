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Wednesday Dawg Bites Is Looking Ahead Anyway
By Lugnut Dawg,3 days ago
There’s little value in looking ahead. But that’s not going to stop the effort of doing so anyway. The first round of CFP Rankings came out on Tuesday night, slotting Georgia second. That puts the Bulldogs in a very good position should they take care of what they need to over the next month and then some. With all of that said, putting a lot of stock in the first round of these rankings is like investing energy in early-voting totals - much is to be hammered out by the it matters.