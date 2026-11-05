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Silicon wafer shipments jump 13.4 per cent
By Nick Farrell,3 days ago
Semiconductor suppliers have found life beyond expensive AI processors, with global silicon wafer shipments up 13.4 per cent. According to SEMI’s quarterly wafer shipment report and its 2026–2029 silicon wafer forecast wafer manufacturers shipped 3,756 million square inches of silicon during the third quarter of 2026, compared with 3,313 million during the same period last year.