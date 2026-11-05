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WATCH: Bodycam captures chaotic response to deadly Citibank shooting in Florida
By Latest Us News,3 days ago
Newly released body camera footage captures the chaotic moments as Hillsborough County deputies rushed into a Citibank campus in Tampa, Florida, during a deadly shooting Wednesday, searching for the gunman before an officer announced, “Shooter is down.”. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released edited bodycam footage and 911 calls...